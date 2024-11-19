Real estate scandal Nordis gets political dimension in Romania ahead of elections

Two other companies of the Romanian real estate development group Nordis declared insolvency at the request of their owners on November 18, amid a scandal involving the whole group that allegedly sold multiple times its apartments in a fraudulent scheme with a political side given the group owners' alleged ties with the Social Democratic Party PSD.

Laura Vicol, the wife of Nordis group owner Vladimir Ciorba and an influential member of PSD, has recently resigned from her position as head of the judicial committee in the Chamber of Deputies, claiming unfair allegations.

Meanwhile, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu is in the middle of a media investigation placing him in a private jet paid for by Nordis heading to Nice and back to Bucharest for a trip, along with other PSD top officials and their families.

G4media.ro published a flight document (known as "gendec") which shows that PSD leaders Marcel Ciolacu, Sorin Grindeanu, Alfred Simonis, and Laura Vicol (the wife of the Nordis owner) flew in 2022 with a private jet rented by Țiriac Air to the Nordis company on the route to Bucharest from Nice. The leaders of the Social Democratic Party, together with their children, were reportedly returning from the Formula 1 Grand Prix of the Principality of Monaco.

In a visibly political move less than a week before the first round of the presidential elections, Ciolacu's rival, Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca announced he will be meeting on November 19 with those who suffered losses in the alleged real estate fraud, G4media.ro reported.

Notably, the number of individuals claiming their money invested in the real estate scam already reached 400, from a number of only 80 announced initially.

However, the body charged with protecting consumers' rights, ANPC, said it received only eight (8) complaints, according to Economica.net. In 2023, ANPC received two complaints, out of which one was later withdrawn, resulting in two fines amounting to RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000) in total.

The Nordis real estate scandal, particularly its political dimension, was unveiled by the local investigative platform Recorder – which also found it difficult to identify investors ready to testify about their damages.

According to unconfirmed reports, developer Nordis has already returned the money collected from influential investors or those who could have explained the source of their money invested.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)