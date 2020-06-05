Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 08:31
Real Estate
Romanian group develops EUR 70 mln mixed project in popular seaside resort
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nordis Group, a Romanian real estate developer focused on luxury properties, is working on a mixed project in the northern area of Mamaia, the country’s most popular seaside resort.

The project will include a 5-star hotel with 730 rooms and 290 apartments, totaling 80,000 sqm. The investment is estimated at EUR 70 million and work should be completed next year.

The project also brings a new concept on the local market, allowing people to invest in hotel rooms that they can use for one week each year and which bring them revenues during the rest of the year. The developer promises an annual yield of 7% of the invested sum, paid in 12 monthly instalments.

The complex will stay open all year long and the developer expects 90% occupancy rate during high-season and 40% occupancy rate during the rest of the year.

Nordis representatives believe that domestic tourism will increase significantly in the coming years as Romanians will prefer spending their holidays closer to home.

The Nordis Mamaia project will be made of four ten-level buildings united by a lobby area. It will also include a 3,000-sqm SPA and a 10,000-sqm beach. The complex will also have a shopping gallery with luxury brands, VIP cinema, playground and six restaurants and cafes.

Nordis Group, founded by local investor Emanuel Postoaca, has 12 years of experience on the local real estate market and has been active mainly in Northern Bucharest. The group includes six companies: Nordis Hotels, Nordis Development, Nordis Construct, Nordis Real Estate, Nordis Architecture, and Nordis Property Management.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 08:31
Real Estate
Romanian group develops EUR 70 mln mixed project in popular seaside resort
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nordis Group, a Romanian real estate developer focused on luxury properties, is working on a mixed project in the northern area of Mamaia, the country’s most popular seaside resort.

The project will include a 5-star hotel with 730 rooms and 290 apartments, totaling 80,000 sqm. The investment is estimated at EUR 70 million and work should be completed next year.

The project also brings a new concept on the local market, allowing people to invest in hotel rooms that they can use for one week each year and which bring them revenues during the rest of the year. The developer promises an annual yield of 7% of the invested sum, paid in 12 monthly instalments.

The complex will stay open all year long and the developer expects 90% occupancy rate during high-season and 40% occupancy rate during the rest of the year.

Nordis representatives believe that domestic tourism will increase significantly in the coming years as Romanians will prefer spending their holidays closer to home.

The Nordis Mamaia project will be made of four ten-level buildings united by a lobby area. It will also include a 3,000-sqm SPA and a 10,000-sqm beach. The complex will also have a shopping gallery with luxury brands, VIP cinema, playground and six restaurants and cafes.

Nordis Group, founded by local investor Emanuel Postoaca, has 12 years of experience on the local real estate market and has been active mainly in Northern Bucharest. The group includes six companies: Nordis Hotels, Nordis Development, Nordis Construct, Nordis Real Estate, Nordis Architecture, and Nordis Property Management.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country