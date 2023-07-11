Startup

Romanian startup launches app for those looking to invest in young football talent

11 July 2023

Romanian startup Nordensa headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, the world’s first fan-powered platform for football talent, has announced the global launch of its app that allows fans to support young players from developing countries, as well as to share in their future success.

Nordensa’s app is available via the App Store, with Android and desktop versions coming soon. The platform allows football fans to discover the world’s hottest new talent, already vetted by Nordensa’s team of Premier League and Bundesliga scouts.

When partnering with Nordensa, the money fans contribute (starting from EUR 30 per share, with 1,000 total shares available per player) to support their chosen player by covering the expenses of their trial period or CHANCE – a trial period which ranges anywhere between one week and twelve months at one or more football clubs across the continent.

If that player then gets signed by a club after the trial period, fans will have the opportunity to receive benefits in the form of financial earnings (up to 8% of the player’s yearly salary for the next five years, shared between all the backers), as well as exclusive perks such as signed merchandise, collectables, matchday tickets and meet and greet opportunities.

“It is only a matter of time until Nordensa writes history by changing the future of football. And this is all down to the fans: the very ones who, with their support, will allow the first Nordensa athletes to get a shot at realising their wildest dreams of playing football in Europe,” said Adrian Docea, CEO and Founder at Nordensa.

(Photo: Cornelius20/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Romanian startup Nordensa headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, the world’s first fan-powered platform for football talent, has announced the global launch of its app that allows fans to support young players from developing countries, as well as to share in their future success.

Nordensa’s app is available via the App Store, with Android and desktop versions coming soon. The platform allows football fans to discover the world’s hottest new talent, already vetted by Nordensa’s team of Premier League and Bundesliga scouts.

When partnering with Nordensa, the money fans contribute (starting from EUR 30 per share, with 1,000 total shares available per player) to support their chosen player by covering the expenses of their trial period or CHANCE – a trial period which ranges anywhere between one week and twelve months at one or more football clubs across the continent.

If that player then gets signed by a club after the trial period, fans will have the opportunity to receive benefits in the form of financial earnings (up to 8% of the player’s yearly salary for the next five years, shared between all the backers), as well as exclusive perks such as signed merchandise, collectables, matchday tickets and meet and greet opportunities.

“It is only a matter of time until Nordensa writes history by changing the future of football. And this is all down to the fans: the very ones who, with their support, will allow the first Nordensa athletes to get a shot at realising their wildest dreams of playing football in Europe,” said Adrian Docea, CEO and Founder at Nordensa.

(Photo: Cornelius20/ Dreamstime)

