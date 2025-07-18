Some 140,000 non-EU workers in Romania, despite higher cost for companies

Romania has come to have over 140,000 workers from outside the European Union, attracted mainly to sectors with chronic staff shortages, such as manufacturing, construction, and trade.

Companies do not choose them because they are cheaper – on the contrary, the total costs can be up to 10% higher than for a Romanian worker, due to recruitment, accommodation, and transport expenses, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In a market where more and more Romanians choose to work abroad or avoid jobs with physical activity, employers are left with no alternatives, and the solution increasingly comes from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, or India.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)