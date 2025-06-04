Culture

Yamamoto Noh Theater brings Japan's centuries-old mask drama to Bucharest

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest public can attend this month a performance of Noh theater, the centuries-old Japanese mask drama, delivered by Yamamoto Noh Theater.

Two works will be presented. Jiai – A Soul's Journey is a recent creation, a rare occurrence in Noh theater, where original creation requires a deep knowledge of classical Japanese language and theatrical conventions, the organizers explained. The play begins with the death of a close friend during the Covid-19 pandemic, while the story follows the symbolic reunion between a grieving father and a boy who remembers a previous life.

The second performance, Tsunemasa (Act 2), is a classical play "evoking the beauty of the past and the fragility of memory." It is centered on the spirit of the noble Taira no Tsunemasa, a musician and warrior of the Heike clan. In an atmosphere of melancholy and restrained beauty, the spirit recalls the moments of harmony, poetry, and music of its life, a presentation of the event reads.

Noh theater has a history of some 650 years. Recognized as a World Intangible Cultural Treasure by UNESCO in 2008, it embodies centuries of Japanese cultural heritage. It explores themes such as longing, love, loss, and reconciliation using "a symbolic language where gestures, music, and choir voices build a space for reflection." The performances are delivered by actors specialized in specific roles (shite – the main character, waki – the supporting character, chorus, musicians, etc.), transmitted from generation to generation. Of the thousands of plays written over the centuries, only about 200 are still performed today, respecting the rigorous conventions of the style.

The event takes place on June 30 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

(Photo: Noh Theatre performance in Solo, Java, Indonesia by Garudeya | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Culture

Yamamoto Noh Theater brings Japan's centuries-old mask drama to Bucharest

04 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Bucharest public can attend this month a performance of Noh theater, the centuries-old Japanese mask drama, delivered by Yamamoto Noh Theater.

Two works will be presented. Jiai – A Soul's Journey is a recent creation, a rare occurrence in Noh theater, where original creation requires a deep knowledge of classical Japanese language and theatrical conventions, the organizers explained. The play begins with the death of a close friend during the Covid-19 pandemic, while the story follows the symbolic reunion between a grieving father and a boy who remembers a previous life.

The second performance, Tsunemasa (Act 2), is a classical play "evoking the beauty of the past and the fragility of memory." It is centered on the spirit of the noble Taira no Tsunemasa, a musician and warrior of the Heike clan. In an atmosphere of melancholy and restrained beauty, the spirit recalls the moments of harmony, poetry, and music of its life, a presentation of the event reads.

Noh theater has a history of some 650 years. Recognized as a World Intangible Cultural Treasure by UNESCO in 2008, it embodies centuries of Japanese cultural heritage. It explores themes such as longing, love, loss, and reconciliation using "a symbolic language where gestures, music, and choir voices build a space for reflection." The performances are delivered by actors specialized in specific roles (shite – the main character, waki – the supporting character, chorus, musicians, etc.), transmitted from generation to generation. Of the thousands of plays written over the centuries, only about 200 are still performed today, respecting the rigorous conventions of the style.

The event takes place on June 30 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

(Photo: Noh Theatre performance in Solo, Java, Indonesia by Garudeya | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2025
Society
Romania launches official website for new electronic identity card
04 June 2025
Politics
Romanian president Nicușor Dan outlines fiscal priorities, foreign policy agenda in first official press conference
04 June 2025
Tech
Romania’s state-owned postal company to install crypto terminals
04 June 2025
Finance
Romania may include tax evasion in national defense strategy and use intelligence services to address it
04 June 2025
Energy
Romania launches EUR 56 mln grant scheme to support geothermal energy projects for local authorities
04 June 2025
Macro
European Commission expected to allow Romania more time to submit fiscal correction plan
04 June 2025
Society
European experts join Romania’s response to Praid Salt Mine flooding amid safety and environmental concerns
03 June 2025
Politics
Update: Spanish king Felipe VI to reportedly make official visit to Romania