Yamamoto Noh Theater brings Japan's centuries-old mask drama to Bucharest

The Bucharest public can attend this month a performance of Noh theater, the centuries-old Japanese mask drama, delivered by Yamamoto Noh Theater.

Two works will be presented. Jiai – A Soul's Journey is a recent creation, a rare occurrence in Noh theater, where original creation requires a deep knowledge of classical Japanese language and theatrical conventions, the organizers explained. The play begins with the death of a close friend during the Covid-19 pandemic, while the story follows the symbolic reunion between a grieving father and a boy who remembers a previous life.

The second performance, Tsunemasa (Act 2), is a classical play "evoking the beauty of the past and the fragility of memory." It is centered on the spirit of the noble Taira no Tsunemasa, a musician and warrior of the Heike clan. In an atmosphere of melancholy and restrained beauty, the spirit recalls the moments of harmony, poetry, and music of its life, a presentation of the event reads.

Noh theater has a history of some 650 years. Recognized as a World Intangible Cultural Treasure by UNESCO in 2008, it embodies centuries of Japanese cultural heritage. It explores themes such as longing, love, loss, and reconciliation using "a symbolic language where gestures, music, and choir voices build a space for reflection." The performances are delivered by actors specialized in specific roles (shite – the main character, waki – the supporting character, chorus, musicians, etc.), transmitted from generation to generation. Of the thousands of plays written over the centuries, only about 200 are still performed today, respecting the rigorous conventions of the style.

The event takes place on June 30 at the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest.

(Photo: Noh Theatre performance in Solo, Java, Indonesia by Garudeya | Dreamstime.com)

