Romanian FinMin says no new car pollution tax in the making

There are no debates regarding an imminent pollution tax and such a tax limited to cars alone would not solve the problem anyway, finance minister Florin Citu said on Thursday, February 13.

“We are looking to create a strategy for the whole economy and here we will include all the energy sectors that pollute, including road traffic. I do not think that a pollution tax for cars alone would solve the problem at a national level. What we are trying to do is to refurbish. This is a much better and sustainable policy than a tax, in the long run. My message is that the fiscal policy used as a tool to reduce pollution has mixed results over time. When you have a long-term re-technologisation strategy, with some loans from the EIB, for example, the reduction of pollution is sustainable in the long term. For the moment, there is no discussion of a pollution tax, but we will see in the future,” Citu said, according to local Agerpres.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)