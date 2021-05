RO president appoints nine ambassadors

President Klaus Iohannis signed on May 19 the accreditation decrees for nine Romanian ambassadors. Among them is Emil Hurezeanu, Romania’s former ambassador to Germany, who takes up the post of ambassador to Austria.

Marius Cristian Bădescu was appointed ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, residing in Oslo.

Radu Octavian Dobre was appointed ambassador to Iraq, residing in Bagdad.

Călin Fabian was appointed ambassador to Slovakia, residing in Bratislava.

Emil Hurezeanu was appointed ambassador to Austria, residing in Vienna.

Bogdan Mazuru was appointed ambassador to the Swiss Confederation, residing in Bern.

Monica-Cecilia Sitaru was appointed ambassador to South Africa, residing in Pretoria.

Dragoș Viorel Radu Ţigău was appointed ambassador to Kenya, residing in Nairobi.

Theodor-Cosmin Onisii was appointed ambassador to Poland, residing in Warsaw.

Marius-Gabriel Lazurca was appointed ambassador to the United Mexican States, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Honduras, residing in Ciudad de México.

Presidential adviser Andrei Muraru to be Romania’s new ambassador to the US

(Photo: Jerome Cid/ Deamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com