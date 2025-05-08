Night of the Nightingales: Charity concert in Bucharest raises funds for bird conservation non-profit

This year's edition of the Night of the Nightingales will feature a charity concert performed by violinist Alexandru Tomescu, the bird conservation non-profit Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) announced.

The funds raised from donations will be used to support SOR's educational projects.

The event takes place in the dendrological park and botanical garden on the campus of the University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine (USAMV) in Bucharest on May 23. It also marks the 35th anniversary of SOR.

The concert will be preceded by guided tours by biologists and SOR members on the campus, a venue that has become a landmark for initiatives dedicated to nature in the urban environment, and the opening of the anniversary exhibition 35 years of SOR.

"The Night of the Nightingales is our public event where we meet parents and children, the main beneficiaries of our educational projects and activities. We wanted to involve them in this very important endeavor for us, the education for nature of the next generation. We want to be with those nature lovers who understand that we are all needed in the daring attempt to save as much of the natural environment as possible," Teodora Domșa, the coordinator of the project, said.

(Photo: Alice Dumintrescu/ SOR)

simona@romania-insider.com