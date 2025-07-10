Night of Museums in Villages to take place in Romania in September

Villages in Romania will host the third edition of The Night of Museums in Villages on September 6, 2025, an event dedicated to rural heritage and the communities that keep it alive.

The event, organized by the Da’ De Ce Association, invites visitors to discover living history, local collections, village stories, and the people who carry them forward. Entry will be free, and the program will include exhibitions, guided tours, workshops, meetings with artisans, and nighttime events held in unconventional spaces.

This year, a project will also be carried out that aims to develop five living cultural ecosystems in rural areas. These ecosystems were configured based on the needs gathered in previous editions and aim to create a support network that demonstrates that rural heritage can become a driving force for community cohesion and local regeneration.

Part of these ecosystems is the project in Băița, Bihor County, where the permanent exhibition of the Teacher's Museum will be completely rethought, with the direct involvement of the locals, using multimedia elements and contemporary museographic techniques.

Also part of the event, in Enisala and a second locality in Tulcea County, which will be selected in the coming period, children from disadvantaged backgrounds will explore local collections through creative workshops, developed in partnership with schools and local authorities.

In the villages of Densuș and Peșteana, from the Țara Hațegului Geopark, Hunedoara County, there will be a sociological study on the relationship between village museums and the community, combined with educational workshops and participatory mappings.

In Crasna and Marin, traditional interiors and portraits will be documented and digitally archived, alongside a community campaign dedicated to saving authentic households.

Finally, in Felmer and Șercaia, from Țara Făgărașului, a training program in museum studies will be carried out for the managers of rural collections and for lobbying in support of a museum collection that is seeking a new local administrator.

The Night of Museums in Villages is open to all museums and collections in rural areas that wish to participate in this edition. The organizers offer national promotion, support in organizing activities, and inclusion in the event's official platform.

(Photo source: Noaptea muzeelor la sate on Facebook)