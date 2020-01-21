The Night of Ideas brings debates, exhibitions to several cities in Romania

The Night of Ideas, an event organized by the French Insitute on January 30, will bring a series of debates, exhibitions and workshops to Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi, and Timişoara.

This year, the theme of the event is etre vivant, a word play on ‘being alive’ and ‘alive being’, the organizers explained. The ambiguity is a wanted one since the Night of Ideas is first of all an invitation to reflecting on various topics and not a meeting with experts who hold the truth and simply present it to the public.

The event will start from questions such as “What does it mean to be alive?”, “What is our place in the living world?”, “How does being alive compel us to take action?”

The guests will be students, representatives of important NGOs in Romania, journalists, architects, artists, among others.

Besides the debates, the event will also cover ideas taking shape as dance, photography, drawings, paintings, cartoons of art installations.

The responsibility to the environment, innovative environment projects, and civic involvement in the face of climatic urgency will also be covered by the event.

The debates are held in Romanian and French, with simultaneous translation.

The Night of Ideas is organized in 120 cities in 89 countries. Over 200,000 participants are expected to attend.

The local program is available here.

(Photo: Institutul Francez Facebook Page)

