President Nicuşor Dan points to need for strategy for Romanians in the diaspora

While explaining that the country’s foreign policy needs to remain predictable and coherent, president Nicuşor Dan outlined three directions that need to be emphasized: security, the economic aspect, and Romanians living abroad.

“Our foreign policy needs to remain predictable and coherent: EU and NATO membership, the strategic partnership with the US, and the rule-based order. These are not things we will change,” the president said at a meeting with Romanian diplomats on August 26.

Referring to the large community of Romanians living abroad, he spoke of the need for a “real strategy” targeting them.

“I’ll say this straightforwardly: Romania does not have at this moment a real strategy for the Romanians in the diaspora, doesn’t have an exhaustive survey on the needs of these people, and this is something that the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Presidency need to do so as to develop a strategy with objectives, budgets, and deadlines. It will be your task to see that the partnership with the Romanians who have chosen to live abroad is more efficient than it is today,” he said.

Referring to the external affairs, the president pointed to the multiple, ongoing crises, among them the war in Ukraine and the hybrid war, all of which require diplomacy to adapt.

He also spoke of the need to maintain the Republic of Moldova as a priority.

“We will continue to support the efforts to join the EU, as well as the specific things they need: transport, energy, and economic cooperation. I am optimistic that the citizens of Moldova will continue their European path in the elections held at the end of next month.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)