Urban planning in Bucharest cancelled or suspended in court

The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, by a final decision, the appeal against the decision to suspend the sector zonal urban plans (PUZs) in districts 2 and 4, Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan announced.

The PUZs in three other districts were scrapped already.

"The zonal urban plans have allowed in the last years the chaotic and illegal development of Bucharest, destroyed the green spaces, made difficult the traffic, increased the pollution, and produced a destabilization of the investment market. At this moment, the PUZs of sectors 3, 5 and 6 are definitively annulled by the court, and the PUZs of sectors 2 and 4 are suspended," Dan wrote in a Facebook post.

The real estate developers, however, complained about a deadlock on the market after the planning documents were scrapped or suspended in court.

Defending their interests, senator Daniel Zamfir, the chairman of the Economic, Industries and Services Commission of the Senate, stated that as a result of court decisions, Bucharest is falling into "urban collapse."

