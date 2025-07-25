Romanian president Nicușor Dan courts Austrian business sector at Salzburg Industrialists' Summit

President Nicușor Dan, in office for roughly three months, attended the Salzburg Industrialists' Summit, the most important reunion of the Austrian business community, urging them to invest in Romania.

Specifically, the president emphasized the strategic opportunities in the defense, energy, infrastructure, and logistics sectors.

“Romania is significantly expanding its defense industry. Our sector offers real opportunities for companies that understand the strategic importance of this moment,” the head of state told Austrian business leaders.

He also argued that Romania can help address the skilled labor shortage in Austria by providing a “well-educated workforce” and proposed a two-way economic partnership. “Our government will take urgent measures in the coming days to address immediate challenges. However, in the medium and long term, Romania will return to a predictable fiscal and legislative system,” he added.

Dan also addressed Romania’s ongoing efforts to join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), stating that the process may be complete by the end of 2026.

Finally, the Romanian official noted the collaboration between Austrian expertise and Romania’s strategic position when it comes to the reconstruction of Ukraine. In this, he highlighted the port of Constanța.

Nicușor Dan also announced the completion of the highway linking the Romanian port city of Constanța to the Hungarian border within three years. “100 kilometers are still missing in the mountainous area, but the contract has already been signed,” he added.

The Romanian president is currently on an official visit to Austria at the invitation of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.

