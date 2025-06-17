Nicosia to host Romanian film festival this week

The Romanian Movie Festival, presenting a program of films reflecting “the thematic and artistic diversity of contemporary Romanian cinema,” is scheduled to take place in Nicosia between June 17 and June 20.

The event, held at the headquarters of Romania’s Diplomatic Mission in Nicosia, is the first of its kind in Cyprus, the organizers said.

The program includes screenings of Bogdan Mureșanu’s The New Year That Never Came, Stere Gulea’s I Am an Old Communist Hag, Tudor Giurgiu and Cristian Pascariu’s Nasty, and Bogdan Apetri’s Miracle.

Director Cristian Pascariu and filmmaker Stere Gulea will attend the opening of the festival. The two will take part in Q&A sessions with the public, organized after the screening of the films Nasty and I Am an Old Communist Hag.

Screenings will take place daily, starting at 7:00 PM, in the Embassy’s event hall. Admission is free. The films are screened with English subtitles.

(Illustration: Romanian Cultural Institute)

