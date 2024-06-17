Station Europe, an NGO aiming to bring together leaders and creative minds, announced the formation of the Alliance for Education and Society, in collaboration with 16 educational institutions from various regions of Romania.

The Alliance for Education and Society, formed during the first meeting held in Bucharest, is a strategic initiative of Station Europe that intends to support children and young people in Romania to use their creativity for the development of their communities through the integration of innovative educational projects and methodologies in learning spaces.

In 2024, this Alliance comprises 16 schools and libraries from various regions of Romania, such as Sălaj, Botoșani, Vâlcea, Dâmbovița, Constanța, and others.

The teachers and librarians of the Alliance for Education and Society will collaborate for the benefit of local communities by supporting and promoting educational, civic, and creative projects, encouraging youth involvement and constructive dialogue with social actors. For example, they are directly involved in the AMPLIFY: Citizens project supported by the European Parliament.

The project seeks to mobilize young people and new voters to participate in the European elections and to recognize the importance of voting in today's society. To achieve this objective, the Alliance facilitates the organization of thematic workshops delivered by Creators for Change volunteers in educational spaces dedicated to creativity development.

Through the Alliance for Education and Society, Station Europe will create centers of innovation and change in local communities. The centers will be used by teachers and librarians to actively engage in educational and cultural projects intended to enhance the learning experience of students and promote civic engagement among young people.

(Photo source: press release)