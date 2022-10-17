News from companies: A good summer for the hotel operators in Romania - Chairry Design & Furniture registers 3 times higher sales in the hotel wellness segment in 2022

News from Companies

Chairry Design & Furniture saw 333% growth in the pool and beach furniture product segment in the first 8 months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The services activity provided to the general public recorded an 18.5% increase in turnover in July 2022 compared to July 2021, according to NSI – National Statistics Institute data: the activities of tourism agencies and tour operators recorded an increase of +25.0%, while hotels and restaurants an increase of over 21%.

More than 670 new accommodation units, in various stages of planning or investment, were centralized at the national level between May and August 2022, according to the Hotel Invest platform.

Chairry Design & Furniture, a company specializing in the fit-out segment - complete interior design and furniture solutions, records at the end of the summer season a 3 times higher turnover versus the figures recorded in the same period of 2021, in the wellness segment - furniture for swimming pools and beaches.

Thus, in the first 8 months of this year, Chairry delivered 220,000 euros worth of pool and beach furniture, compared to 45,000 euros in the same period last year. Loft Studio, Aqua President, Alma Resort, Bacolux Hotels, and Club Don Pedro are some of the projects signed by Chairry this year in the outdoor furniture segment.

A good year for entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. More investments in wellness

In July 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, the number of foreign tourists entering Romania increased by almost 50%, according to NSI. Among the preferred destinations of both Romanian and foreign tourists are Bucharest, seaside resorts and mountain areas.

The increased interest of tourists has also attracted significant investments in the HORECA segment, with more than 670 new accommodation units being centralized nationwide between May and August 2022 on the Hotel Invest platform.

According to Chairry Design & Furniture specialists, the market in recent years has become much more competitive in terms of investment, concepts and services. Hotels, spas, swimming pools and restaurants are all implementing new solutions and innovations in terms of experiences and interior and exterior design. According to market data, major new investments are under planning in the HORECA segment.

"We still see major potential in developing the local HORECA segment and the wellness component. The pandemic’s effects on the hotel industry have forced entrepreneurs in the sector to rethink their business plans and invest in the wellness of their guests. The HORECA market was also buoyant during the pandemic and the new wellness trends will drive the development of new concepts in this sector," says Raluca Dorobanțu, Managing Partner of Chairry Design & Furniture (in opening picture).

Chairry Design & Furniture, a Romanian entrepreneurial company, has been operating in the local market for over 20 years and specializes in interior design and furnishing, as well as providing imported or locally produced furniture solutions. In total, Cherry has so far imported more than 20,000 pieces of furniture and fitted out more than 50,000 sqm of interior spaces.