Romanian Govt. changes rules for environment authorizations

Romania’s Government adopted an emergency ordinance that changes the rules for granting environment authorizations.

Thus, the environment authorizations will no longer have a limited validity of 5 or 10 years. They will be valid as long as the organizations that hold them carry out their operations in the initial terms.

However, companies will need to have their authorization cleared by the environment authority each year. This will make it easier for the authority to check if the organization that holds the authorization complies with environment norms, according to the Government.

