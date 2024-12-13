Culture

New record for Romanian art market: Nicolae Grigorescu painting sells for EUR 365,000 at Bucharest auction

13 December 2024

Artmark Auction House announced a new record for the Romanian art market set during its latest winter auction in Bucharest, which saw Nicolae Grigorescu’s “Țărăncuță odihnindu-se” (1870-1880) selling for EUR 365,000. The oil-on-canvas work thus became the highest-priced painting ever sold in Romania’s art market post-1990.

The painting entered the auction with an estimate of EUR 100,000 - EUR 200,000, but intense bidding for nearly 30 minutes drove its price to record-breaking levels, Artmark said.

The sale surpassed the artist’s previous record of EUR 340,000, set in 2018 for “Țărăncuță cu basma albă.” 

Alongside three other works sold at the event, Grigorescu dominated the auction, achieving total sales of over EUR 550,000.

Another standout was Eustațiu Stoenescu’s “Concert la Ateneu (dirijat de George Enescu)” (1946), which sold for EUR 47,500. The painting depicts a 1937 Wagner concert at the Romanian Athenaeum, with George Enescu conducting. Starting at EUR 7,000, the work exceeded Stoenescu’s previous record of EUR 36,000, set in 2012.

With total sales of EUR 1.375 million and an 80% success rate for lots, Artmark’s winter auction marked the strongest performance in five years. Live bidders - present in the room or via telephone - accounted for 66% of purchases, highlighting the appeal of the curated collection, the auction house said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artmark Auction House)

1

