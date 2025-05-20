Transport

Bucharest’s main airport opens new short-term parking lot near departures terminal

20 May 2025

Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, also known as the Otopeni Airport, has officially opened a new short-term parking lot for passengers, offering improved access near the Departures Terminal. 

The new P7 parking facility became operational on Tuesday, May 20, and provides 671 additional parking spaces across a surface area of 20,265 square meters. Several of the newly added spots will soon be equipped with electric vehicle charging stations, as the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

The opening comes in response to recent disruptions caused by construction work on the new M6 subway line, which had led to the closure of the previous "Departures" parking area in recent months, the Bucharest Airports Company explained.

The company also announced that construction will begin this week on a new multi-level parking structure, P6. Once completed, the four-story facility will offer 1,019 parking spaces, further expanding capacity to accommodate growing passenger traffic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Bucharest Airports)

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

