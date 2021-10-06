New GM at Romanian flag carrier Tarom

Cătălin Radu Prunariu is the general manager of the state-owned airline Tarom beginning June 9, the company announced.

He is replacing Mihăiță Ursu, who was appointed to the post in June 2020.

Prunariu has been working at Tarom since 2009 as co-pilot, commander-pilot, instructor, and examiner. Between 2012 and 2017, he was also a member of the administration board of the Romanian Civil Aeronautics Authority. Between 2019 and 2020, he was a chief inspector for air operations. Before being appointed GM, he served as director of flight operations.

The new GM plans to “implement and consolidate an efficient and sustainable operational model by adapting the company’s role to the air transport market, both nationally and at a European level to ensure its profitability and long-term stability,” the company said, quoted by Agerpres.

“Finalizing the organizational and staff restructuring, renewing the fleet, the financial reform, making the commercial and marketing activity efficient and the extensive digitalization are the major objectives upon which the relaunching of the company rests but also its transformation into the main player on the Romanian air market,” Prunariu said.

Cătălin Prunariu is the son of the first Romanian cosmonaut, Dumitru Prunariu.

(Photo: Pixabay)

