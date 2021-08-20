Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 08:03
Business

Romania's new finance minister questions inflation

20 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's new finance minister Dan Vilceanu started his mandate with two controversial statements that raise doubts about his training for this job.

In his first meeting with the journalists on Thursday, August 19, Vilceanu stated that there's "no economic growth without inflation," trying to pin the current inflation spike on the strong economic growth Romania recorded in the first half of this year, Hotnews.ro reported.

However, historical data shows that Romania also recorded significant economic growth in years with low inflation. In 2015 and 2016, the local economy went up by 3.9% and 4.0%, and the annual inflation rate was negative (both related to tax cuts operated by the Government).

The new finance minister also tried to downplay the current inflation rate saying that "the inflation rate is not 5%, this figure is just an estimation of Romania's National Bank." However, his statement is false because Romania's National Statistics Institute (INS) announced last week that the annual inflation rate reached 5% in July.

Dan Vilceanu, a 42-year-old Liberal MP, was nominated for the finance minister seat by PM Florin Citu, a former finance minister himself. However, unlike Citu, who has a strong background in finance, Vilceanu has spent most of his professional career working as an economist for his family's businesses.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 08/20/2021 - 08:03
Business

Romania's new finance minister questions inflation

20 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's new finance minister Dan Vilceanu started his mandate with two controversial statements that raise doubts about his training for this job.

In his first meeting with the journalists on Thursday, August 19, Vilceanu stated that there's "no economic growth without inflation," trying to pin the current inflation spike on the strong economic growth Romania recorded in the first half of this year, Hotnews.ro reported.

However, historical data shows that Romania also recorded significant economic growth in years with low inflation. In 2015 and 2016, the local economy went up by 3.9% and 4.0%, and the annual inflation rate was negative (both related to tax cuts operated by the Government).

The new finance minister also tried to downplay the current inflation rate saying that "the inflation rate is not 5%, this figure is just an estimation of Romania's National Bank." However, his statement is false because Romania's National Statistics Institute (INS) announced last week that the annual inflation rate reached 5% in July.

Dan Vilceanu, a 42-year-old Liberal MP, was nominated for the finance minister seat by PM Florin Citu, a former finance minister himself. However, unlike Citu, who has a strong background in finance, Vilceanu has spent most of his professional career working as an economist for his family's businesses.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 August 2021
Entertainment
Romania listed among best European destinations for kids and families
17 August 2021
Business
Romania’s economy increases by 13% in the second quarter
13 August 2021
People
Romanian-born researcher on Forbes' list of women shaping the future of science, tech and art
13 August 2021
Business
UiPath billionaire Daniel Dines invests in Romanian micro-influencer platform
13 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Trading activity increasing on Bucharest Stock Exchange as indices climb to new record highs
12 August 2021
Social
It’s official: Over one million Romanians settle in the UK
11 August 2021
Politics
20-year old drunk-driving case in the US haunts Romanian PM during party leadership race
11 August 2021
Social
Survey looks at Romanians’ religious behavior, motivations for observing traditions