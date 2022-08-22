Former Ford executive takes over as Country Manager of electric car-sharing company Spark in Romania

Spark, an electric car-sharing company based in Lithuania, recruited Cristian Prichea as the Country Manager in Romania. The decision came into effect this August as Dimitar Stoyanov stepped down to take over the operation in Bulgaria.

"In this challenging economical context, my goal is to continue the positive development and secure SPARK’s strong position into the car-sharing sector," says the new Country Manager in a press release. He further promises the company's direction to keep growing its presence in Romania and supporting "environmentally friendly" transportation around cities.

Prichea has accumulated 15 years of experience in the automotive market as well as sales and business development, including his 12 years stint at Ford Motor Company. From 2019 onwards, he became the first Romanian Managing Director at the Ford National Sales Company.

The new role will see Prichea strengthening the company's presence as the sole provider of environment-friendly mobility solutions through strategic pathways.

"At Spark, we are confident that Cristian Prichea’s expertise and skills can further drive our development in the local market. With his experience and passion for the automotive industry, he has an in-depth understanding of the customer and a comprehensive vision in tailoring the strategic approach in providing the best possible service," says Nerijus Dagilis, CEO of UAB Spark Technologies.

The brand started its Romanian journey back in 2019 in Bucharest with only 50 fully electric cars. Now, it owns over 500 vehicles and is the largest car-sharing electric fleet in the local market, and has over 320,000 total customers in Bucharest, Sofia and Plovdiv (Bulgaria), and Vilnius (Lithuania).

In Romania, Spark offers various alternatives of automobiles, including BMW i3, Dacia Spring, Skoda CITIGO e IV, New Renault Zoe 40, and Nissan Leaf 40. The price varies depending on the day, starting at 0.49 RON per minute.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)