New car scrappage scheme launched in Romania for those not willing to buy new vehicle

A new car scrappage scheme was launched in Romania for the owners of old cars (over 15 years old) who do not intend to buy a new vehicle.

Owners giving up such cars will get a cash bonus of RON 3,000 (EUR 600).

Previous versions of the scheme were aimed at those willing to replace old cars (over 8 years old) with newer ones.

"We are launching this scheme for the first time this year, with a budget of RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln). 80% of the budget will be financed by the ministry, through the Environmental Fund, and 20% by the local public authority," Environment Ministry's communication manager Mihai Drăgan said at the opening conference of the Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories 2022, local Adevarul reported.

This scheme comes in the context in which Romania committed, under the Relaunch and Resilience Facility (PNRR), to scrap a number of 250,000 vehicles older than 15 years by 2026. The budget for such a target should be in the range of EUR 150 mln.

(Photo source: Clare Jackson/Dreamstime.com)