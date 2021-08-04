Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:14
Real Estate

Real estate developer NEPI ups investment target in Romania this year

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest shopping mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe, estimates investments of EUR 140 mln for "the development and capital expenditures related to ongoing projects, as well as other opportunities depending on market developments."

This is a significant upgrade from the EUR 95 mln investments planned for this year, as announced at the end of March.

NEPI will halve investments in 2021 compared to the past years' annual average, direct the money to projects already started and shift its attention to the residential segment, Economica.net reported at that time.

"The modernization of the commercial centers and the development of residential projects remain the priority activities in the group's strategy," say NEPI representatives.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/04/2021 - 08:14
Real Estate

Real estate developer NEPI ups investment target in Romania this year

04 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest shopping mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe, estimates investments of EUR 140 mln for "the development and capital expenditures related to ongoing projects, as well as other opportunities depending on market developments."

This is a significant upgrade from the EUR 95 mln investments planned for this year, as announced at the end of March.

NEPI will halve investments in 2021 compared to the past years' annual average, direct the money to projects already started and shift its attention to the residential segment, Economica.net reported at that time.

"The modernization of the commercial centers and the development of residential projects remain the priority activities in the group's strategy," say NEPI representatives.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks