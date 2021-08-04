Real estate developer NEPI ups investment target in Romania this year

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest shopping mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe, estimates investments of EUR 140 mln for "the development and capital expenditures related to ongoing projects, as well as other opportunities depending on market developments."

This is a significant upgrade from the EUR 95 mln investments planned for this year, as announced at the end of March.

NEPI will halve investments in 2021 compared to the past years' annual average, direct the money to projects already started and shift its attention to the residential segment, Economica.net reported at that time.

"The modernization of the commercial centers and the development of residential projects remain the priority activities in the group's strategy," say NEPI representatives.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com