Real Estate

Premium spirits distributor Negroni Trading expands operations with new lease at CTPark Bucharest West

05 June 2026

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Negroni Trading, a company specializing in the import and distribution of premium artisanal spirits and goods, has leased a new unit at CTPark Bucharest West, Europe's largest industrial park in terms of gross leasable area. The move will support the company's sales, storage, and administrative operations as it expands its presence in Romania.

The company has leased approximately 600 square meters within a CTBox unit, including 400 sqm of warehouse space and 200 sqm dedicated to offices.

According to CTP, the developer and operator of industrial and logistics properties, Negroni Trading selected CTPark Bucharest West for its strategic location and the flexibility offered by the CTBox concept, which combines warehousing, office, and sales functions within a single unit.

“Negroni spent a significant period searching for a specific location, and they found their perfect match with a CTBox at CTPark Bucharest West,” said Tatiana Axinte, CTP Business Developer in Romania.

“We are looking forward to fully settling into our new home and continuing our expansion here,” stated, in turn, Sheina Miretska, Negroni Trading Managing Partner.

CTP introduced the CTBox concept at CTPark Bucharest West in 2025, targeting small and medium-sized enterprises and startups. The Romanian location was the first outside the Czech Republic, where the concept was originally developed.

The units, typically ranging from 500 to 600 square meters, are designed as plug-and-play spaces that combine warehouse facilities with offices and showroom or sales areas, allowing businesses to scale operations efficiently.

CTP said it plans to expand the CTBox concept to additional markets, including Poland, Germany, Serbia, and Italy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

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Real Estate

Premium spirits distributor Negroni Trading expands operations with new lease at CTPark Bucharest West

05 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Negroni Trading, a company specializing in the import and distribution of premium artisanal spirits and goods, has leased a new unit at CTPark Bucharest West, Europe's largest industrial park in terms of gross leasable area. The move will support the company's sales, storage, and administrative operations as it expands its presence in Romania.

The company has leased approximately 600 square meters within a CTBox unit, including 400 sqm of warehouse space and 200 sqm dedicated to offices.

According to CTP, the developer and operator of industrial and logistics properties, Negroni Trading selected CTPark Bucharest West for its strategic location and the flexibility offered by the CTBox concept, which combines warehousing, office, and sales functions within a single unit.

“Negroni spent a significant period searching for a specific location, and they found their perfect match with a CTBox at CTPark Bucharest West,” said Tatiana Axinte, CTP Business Developer in Romania.

“We are looking forward to fully settling into our new home and continuing our expansion here,” stated, in turn, Sheina Miretska, Negroni Trading Managing Partner.

CTP introduced the CTBox concept at CTPark Bucharest West in 2025, targeting small and medium-sized enterprises and startups. The Romanian location was the first outside the Czech Republic, where the concept was originally developed.

The units, typically ranging from 500 to 600 square meters, are designed as plug-and-play spaces that combine warehouse facilities with offices and showroom or sales areas, allowing businesses to scale operations efficiently.

CTP said it plans to expand the CTBox concept to additional markets, including Poland, Germany, Serbia, and Italy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

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