Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/13/2021 - 08:29
Real Estate

Romanian developer Ionut Negoita starts new real estate project

13 April 2021
Ionut Negoita, the brother of Bucharest's District 3 mayor Robert Negoita, bought over 10 hectares of land on the site of the former Tubinox pipe factory in eastern Bucharest from the Indian steel group Viraj, Profit.ro reported. The transaction's value is about EUR 10 mln.

Negoita plans to develop a new residential complex with about 3,500 apartments, the largest project his family has carried out so far.

The Indian group Viraj, which sold the land to Negoita, is a major player in the global steel market. It bought Tubinox from Silcotub Zalau in 2006.

The former Republica industrial area in eastern Bucharest is increasingly active in terms of real estate.

The Negoita family is currently involved in developing the Hills Pallady residential complex, which will replace the former Romcarton factory in eastern Bucharest with almost 2,000 apartments.

Before the real estate crisis of 2008, Ionut Negoita and his brother Robert Negoita, who retired from business after becoming the mayor of District 3, had developed three residential complexes with over 3,000 housing units that they sold completely.

