Environment

Nearly two dozen bison die on a reservation in Romania due to epidemic

24 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 21 bison have died in Romania in the Țarcu Mountains, Caraș-Severin county, in the last 40 days due to an epidemic. According to media reports, local authorities say that the situation becomes critical if the mortality rate exceeds 10–15%.

The deaths prompted an investigation by the Caraș-Severin Sanitary-Veterinary Directorate, which found dangerous bacteria, including Clostridium perfringens, which can cause food poisoning, severe infections, and even death in animals, as well as streptococci, Biziday.ro reported.

The last death was recorded last week, on Friday, September 19.

The prefect of Caraș-Severin, Ioan Dragomir, admitted that the death of the 21 bison is a problem, but “the situation becomes critical only if the mortality rate exceeds 10–15% of the total population.” There are currently about 300 bison in the reservation, according to Biziday.ro.

The local official added that the animals died due to a massive parasitic infestation, involving several types of larvae, rather than poisoning, as initially believed. The bodies of the deceased bison were incinerated to protect other animals in the area. 

Bison are the largest species of herbivorous mammals in Europe. They disappeared from Romania for 150 years due to excessive hunting and habitat destruction, but have benefited from a reintroduction program in recent decades. Specimens were brought from Poland, and the population has grown continuously since then.

At present, more than 4,000 bison reportedly live in Romania’s mountains, both in reserves and outside them.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ionel Bogdan on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Environment

Nearly two dozen bison die on a reservation in Romania due to epidemic

24 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Roughly 21 bison have died in Romania in the Țarcu Mountains, Caraș-Severin county, in the last 40 days due to an epidemic. According to media reports, local authorities say that the situation becomes critical if the mortality rate exceeds 10–15%.

The deaths prompted an investigation by the Caraș-Severin Sanitary-Veterinary Directorate, which found dangerous bacteria, including Clostridium perfringens, which can cause food poisoning, severe infections, and even death in animals, as well as streptococci, Biziday.ro reported.

The last death was recorded last week, on Friday, September 19.

The prefect of Caraș-Severin, Ioan Dragomir, admitted that the death of the 21 bison is a problem, but “the situation becomes critical only if the mortality rate exceeds 10–15% of the total population.” There are currently about 300 bison in the reservation, according to Biziday.ro.

The local official added that the animals died due to a massive parasitic infestation, involving several types of larvae, rather than poisoning, as initially believed. The bodies of the deceased bison were incinerated to protect other animals in the area. 

Bison are the largest species of herbivorous mammals in Europe. They disappeared from Romania for 150 years due to excessive hunting and habitat destruction, but have benefited from a reintroduction program in recent decades. Specimens were brought from Poland, and the population has grown continuously since then.

At present, more than 4,000 bison reportedly live in Romania’s mountains, both in reserves and outside them.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ionel Bogdan on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 September 2025
Justice
Romania's Constitutional Court defers ruling on magistrates' pensions bill
25 September 2025
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica secures EUR 620 mln loans to refurbish and expand Cernavoda nuclear plant
25 September 2025
Macro
Romania gets EC's nod for 8.4% of GDP budget deficit this year
25 September 2025
Culture
Romanian documentary ‘TATA’ to premiere on HBO Max in October
25 September 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan urges Moldovan citizens in Romania to vote in key parliamentary elections
24 September 2025
Justice
Update: Romanian mercenary leader Horațiu Potra reportedly detained in Dubai
24 September 2025
Healthcare
Hospitals in Romania required to install panic buttons in each ward
24 September 2025
Tech
Romanian e-learning company Ascendia joins Google AI for GovTech program with LIVRESQ