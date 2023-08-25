Nearly half (44%) of the vehicles in Romania inspected in traffic during the first six months of the year had major or dangerous technical deficiencies and were declared non-compliant, according to a statement by the Romanian Auto Registry (RAR).

However, the RAR inspectors only stopped vehicles they suspected had issues so the percentage doesn't apply to all the cars circulating on Romania's roads.

"The Romanian Auto Registry verified from a technical standpoint 44,472 vehicles in traffic during the first six months of 2023, nationwide. Following the inspections, RAR inspectors found that 44.16% of these vehicles had major and/or dangerous technical deficiencies, which is why they were declared non-compliant. The most common non-conformities were identified in the lighting-signaling electrical installation (27.54%); pollutant emissions (22.1%); axles, wheels, tires, and suspension (13.04%); visibility (12.81%); chassis and chassis-mounted components (11.08%)," as stated in the RAR press release cited by Agerpres.

Non-conformities related to the braking system were detected in 5.57% of the inspected vehicles, and problems with the steering system were found in 1.9% of cases. Deficiencies in pollution-related aspects were identified in 2,820 of the inspected vehicles. RAR inspectors also identified vehicles with dangerous defects in braking, steering, or axle systems.

Slightly over 3,000 vehicles were deemed to pose an imminent danger of an accident, while under 3% had issues related to their periodic technical inspection (ITP) certificates. As a result of the checks, the authorities imposed over 14,000 fines and withdrew over 12,000 registration certificates. Once the registration certificate is suspended by the authorities, it can only be regained at RAR offices across the country following a technical inspection. Moreover, 194 vehicles were immobilized.

In Bucharest and Ilfov county alone, over 70% of the nearly 3,000 vehicles inspected had technical or document-related non-confirmities. Inspectors deemed close to a quarter of them to pose an imminent danger of an accident.

The RAR emphasizes that the result of the inspections does not reflect the overall state of the auto fleet in Romania, as the joint RAR-Police teams only stop those vehicles that are suspected of having defects.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)