NBI launches the rental division - NBI Rentals

North Bucharest Investments – NBI, a leader in premium real estate consultancy, has launched its rental division – NBI Rentals, which has a portfolio of over 400 apartments and houses.

NBI Rentals has a team of over 20 consultants, experienced in property management and in creating effective relationships between owners and tenants, a team that is constantly expanding. The division's portfolio comprises a diverse range of properties, tailored to the varying needs and budgets of clients, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, houses, villas, and premium properties suitable for both couples and extended families. Additionally, NBI Rentals offers a range of commercial properties, including retail spaces, offices, and warehouses. The company is expanding its portfolio with more than 100 new units, with a particular focus on the northern area of the Capital and continuing its process of diversifying its offerings.

"Founded at the end of 2024, NBI Rentals plays a key role in connecting property owners with the right tenants, contributing to the development of the local real estate market. Despite general economic challenges, the demand for rentals remains steady, which is why we established the rental division, leveraging the experience gained over more than two years of activity in the Romanian market. We are confident that the rental market will continue to be a dynamic sector, and our adaptability and attention to detail will ensure long-term success," states Vlad Musteață – CEO – NBI & NBI Rentals.

The revenue generated from the rental division reaches almost 3% of the North Bucharest Investments Group, as a result of the accelerated growth of the local rental market. Properties managed by NBI Rentals have an average occupancy rate of over 60%, and trends indicate that 70% of the clients the company interacts with prefer long-term rentals (for periods exceeding one year). This trend underscores the stability and sustainable demand for traditional rentals, as well as the enduring interest and attractiveness of the northern area, which continues to evolve.

The NBI group currently operates in three business lines – investment activity, real estate property sales consultancy services, and rentals. With dedicated teams, an expanding portfolio, and a clear strategic vision, NBI continues to play a key role in the sustainable development of the northern area of the Capital.

About NBI

NBI Group was founded in 2011 in the Republic of Moldova by entrepreneur Vlad Musteață. Since the summer of 2022, it has also expanded into the Romanian market.

The North Bucharest Investments Group recorded nearly 1,300 real estate transactions in 2024, three times the number from the previous year, with a total transaction value of 146 million euros.

NBI manages the most important residential complexes in the northern part of the Capital, and the company stands out through dedicated digital marketing services, sales consultancy with expertise in selling new residential developments, and tailored communication of its portfolio complexes on social media, all of which maximize sales results for every residential complex in the company’s portfolio.

