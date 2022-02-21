President Iohannis: Romania ready to host NATO troops

Romania is ready to host the NATO fighting group, and the location has already been decided, president Klaus Iohannis said, adding that the details will be made public when the decision to locate Allied troops on the national territory is formally approved by the organization.

"We talked to President Macron on the sidelines of last night's meeting on this issue. We remain involved, France still wants to be involved, we still want this battle group. And yes, I can tell you that we are ready; we know where this battle group will be positioned, but this battle group is not yet formally approved at the NATO level, but we are optimistic that the allies will agree. The discussions will take place this spring. Finally, when everything is resolved and clarified, we will be able to make public statements about who participates, where other interesting details will be positioned for the Romanian public, but right now not yet," the Romanian president explained, quoted by daily Bursa.

President Klaus Iohannis attended an informal meeting in Paris on Wednesday, February 16, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron on the security situation in the Sahel.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

