Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:52
Politics

President Iohannis: Romania ready to host NATO troops

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to host the NATO fighting group, and the location has already been decided, president Klaus Iohannis said, adding that the details will be made public when the decision to locate Allied troops on the national territory is formally approved by the organization.

"We talked to President Macron on the sidelines of last night's meeting on this issue. We remain involved, France still wants to be involved, we still want this battle group. And yes, I can tell you that we are ready; we know where this battle group will be positioned, but this battle group is not yet formally approved at the NATO level, but we are optimistic that the allies will agree. The discussions will take place this spring. Finally, when everything is resolved and clarified, we will be able to make public statements about who participates, where other interesting details will be positioned for the Romanian public, but right now not yet," the Romanian president explained, quoted by daily Bursa.

President Klaus Iohannis attended an informal meeting in Paris on Wednesday, February 16, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron on the security situation in the Sahel.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:52
Politics

President Iohannis: Romania ready to host NATO troops

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to host the NATO fighting group, and the location has already been decided, president Klaus Iohannis said, adding that the details will be made public when the decision to locate Allied troops on the national territory is formally approved by the organization.

"We talked to President Macron on the sidelines of last night's meeting on this issue. We remain involved, France still wants to be involved, we still want this battle group. And yes, I can tell you that we are ready; we know where this battle group will be positioned, but this battle group is not yet formally approved at the NATO level, but we are optimistic that the allies will agree. The discussions will take place this spring. Finally, when everything is resolved and clarified, we will be able to make public statements about who participates, where other interesting details will be positioned for the Romanian public, but right now not yet," the Romanian president explained, quoted by daily Bursa.

President Klaus Iohannis attended an informal meeting in Paris on Wednesday, February 16, organized by French President Emmanuel Macron on the security situation in the Sahel.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks