NATO deputy secretary general Geoană assures Russia not targeting Romania

The deputy secretary general of NATO, Mircea Geoană, said there are no indications of an intention of the Russian Federation to attack a member state of the alliance but that the concern of Romanian citizens who live near the Danube border with Ukraine is understandable.

"There are no indications that the Russian Federation has any intention to attack an allied state, that it is Romania, that it is anyone else. And this is given by the power and strength of our alliance," said Geoană, according to Bursa.ro.

Regarding the fragments of drones discovered in the north of Tulcea county, the NATO official stated that there are no indications of an intention to strike Romania's territory.

At the same time, he announced his intention to visit the areas in Tulcea county located near the Ukrainian ports constantly attacked by Russian drones.

(Photo source: NATO website)