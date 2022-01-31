National Geographic Magazine stops printing in Romania after 20 years

National Geographic Magazine will no longer be published in Romania after almost 20 years. Editor-in-chief Cătălin Gruia made the announcement on Monday, January 31.

According to local Paginademedia.ro, the decision comes amid financial problems of the publishing company, City Publishing. The court admitted the company's insolvency last week.

“The City Publishing media trust will no longer publish the National Geographic brand in Romania. This means that, at least for now, the magazine dedicated to science, exploration and adventure, which connects the world’s curious, will no longer appear in our country,” Cătălin Gruia wrote on Facebook.

“There are times in your life - an accident, a revolution or the death of a child - that shake your whole being, when you feel the need to pull yourself to the shore and retreat. This is what is happening to me now, after 20 years with National Geographic, at the thought that the December edition could be our last issue in Romanian,” he added.

National Geographic Magazine appeared in Romania in May 2003 and was published by Sanoma Hearst Romania, according to Paginademedia.ro. The company was later taken over by the German group Burda and, a year and a half ago, it was transferred to City Publishing.

(Photo source: Facebook/Catalin Gruia)