National Cleanup Day scheduled for September in Romania

Volunteers from across Romania will gather again this year for the National Cleanup Day, an initiative promoted and organized by local NGO Let's Do It, Romania!. The event will take place on September 17.

“Volunteers from Argeş, Bucharest/Ilfov, Bihor, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Botoşani, Braşov, Cluj, Caraş-Severin, Constanţa, Dâmboviţa, Dolj, Galaţi, Gorj, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Harghita, Ialomiţa, Mehedinţi, Maramureş, Mureş, Neamţ, Olt, Prahova, Sibiu, Sălaj, Satu-Mare, Suceava, Timiş, Tulcea, Teleorman, Vâlcea, Vaslui, Vrancea are expected on September 17 to collect waste from nature and spend a day with people who want to do good deeds,” reads the press release quoted by Agerpres.

Those who want to join the event can sign up here. The institutional partners that joined the National Cleanup Day are the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of National Defense, the Romanian Waters Company, and Romsilva.

"It is a joy to reunite with volunteers for the National Cleanup Day and celebrate its power together with 190 countries in the world. We all want to live in a cleaner country, with waters, mountains, beaches and plains without waste, and we thank all those who believe in us and our mission," said Anamaria Hâncu, co-founder of Let's Do It, Romania!.

Since 2010, more than 2 million volunteers have participated in the actions and projects of the association Let's Do It, Romania!, helping to clean up waste from natural areas. Let's Do It, Romania! is part of the global initiative Let's Do It World!, one of the largest volunteer movements worldwide.

This year, Let's Do It, Romania! also helped the Let's Do It, Ukraine! team with four shipments of 25 tons of non-perishable food, communication equipment, medicines, tents and food for animals, warm clothes, and sleeping bags that were directed to Ukrainian citizens. This aid was possible thanks to donations made by individuals and companies.

