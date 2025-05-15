Events

Namaste India festival brings Indian culture to Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca this summer

15 May 2025

The 16th edition of the Namaste India festival will take place in 2025 not only in Bucharest but also for the first time in Cluj-Napoca. The event is scheduled for June 14-15 at Bucharest’s “D. Brandza” Botanical Garden and July 5-6 at Iulius Parc in Cluj.

Over two days in each city, attendees can enjoy a celebration of Indian culture. They will have the opportunity to learn about sari draping, participate in yoga and meditation classes, and enjoy dance performances, kirtan and bhajan concerts, as well as book presentations and travel stories.

The festival also offers insights into ancient Indian wisdom, with sessions on Ayurveda, Vedic architecture (Vastu), and Vedic astrology. Plus, artistic expressions will be highlighted through photography exhibitions, henna painting, and mandala artwork, the organizers said.

Traditional Indian products, including clothing, jewelry, books, and spices, will be available at market stalls, while food lovers can savor authentic Indian cuisine.

The festival runs daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with tickets available on eventbook.ro and free entry for children under six years old.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

