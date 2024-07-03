MyElements: a new era of nutritional food supplements. Individually packaged effervescent tablets - the ideal choice for an active lifestyle

News from Companies

ISO PLUS, a leading company in the nutritional food supplements industry, is introducing the MyElements range in Romania with its individually packaged effervescent tablets. These tablets are formulated with a blend of vitamins, minerals, and metals designed to support a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Under the #MyWayOfLiving campaign, MyElements aims to encourage the people of today to adopt a holistic and responsible lifestyle, focusing on not only physical health but also the mental and emotional well-being of the entire family.

The complete range of MyElements is tailored to meet a variety of specific needs, from boosting immunity to increasing energy levels. Each product is designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily routine of an active lifestyle, contributing to overall health and well-being.

“We continuously strive to innovate and make each product an ally for the consumer's health. Our MyElements range is developed to complement the daily diet and ensure the intake of essential nutrients. Chewable toothpaste tablets are among our most appreciated products, offering a convenient solution for oral hygiene and providing superior protection and care throughout the day for both adults and children,” said Alexandros Skoutris, CEO ISOPLUS ROMANIA & International Business Development Director.

Amid growing interest among the Romanian public for efficient and practical products, MyElements introduces individually packaged effervescent tablets and chewable toothpaste tablets to the local market for both adults and children.

Designed for rapid and efficient nutrient absorption, these effervescent tablets contain vitamins, minerals, and metals that help produce energy, reduce fatigue, strengthen the immune system, and improve mental health.

Individually packaged, these effervescent tablets ensure convenient and precise dosing, making them perfect for people’s demanding lives always on the go. This packaging not only preserves their freshness but also facilitates daily comfort usage, ensuring a constant supply of nutrients that support a healthy and balanced lifestyle. MyElements products are divided into five distinct categories, each with its own color code, suitable for people with color blindness and color vision deficiency, making them accessible and easy to use for all consumer categories.

MyElements Consumers: Active Individuals on the Move

The typical MyElements consumer is an active individual who emphasizes a holistic approach to well-being. Whether a busy professional, an athlete, an entrepreneur, a fitness enthusiast, a parent on daily challenges, these consumers seek effective nutritional solutions to support their energy levels and immunity throughout the day. Individually packaged effervescent tablets are ideal for carrying and consuming anywhere, offering convenience and the necessary benefits to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

MyElements supplements contain essential vitamins and minerals such as B-complex, C, D, E vitamins, as well as Magnesium and Zinc, which help transform food into energy, reduce fatigue, and improve physical and mental performance, making them perfect for people of any different everyday lifestyles.

For more details and information about the complete range of MyElements supplements, click here.

