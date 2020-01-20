New edition of online French film festival available to Romanian public

The Romanian public will be able to enjoy the tenth edition of the online film festival MyFrenchFilmFestival between January 16 and February 16. The films can be viewed through the Orange TV Go app.
This year, the festival offers viewers 31 films, grouped in six themed categories, ranging from comedy to thriller, from drama to classic movies. A selection of the films is available to the Romanian public for free, through the app.
The festival also has a competition section, where well-known directors, alongside journalists and film critics, select the best films. At the end of the festival, a jury award, a public’s choice award, and an international press award will be granted.
More details on the films screened can be found at myfrenchfilmfestival.com.
The Orange TV Go app is available for both IOS and Android devices.
The films will be screened with Romanian subtitles, while the internet traffic will be charged according to the provider.
(Photo: Pixabay)
