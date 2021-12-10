Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/10/2021 - 08:27
Business

RO leather shoes and purses maker Musette buys EUR 1 mln factory in Bucharest

10 December 2021
Romanian fashion brand Musette has bought a factory in Otopeni, close to Bucharest, where it will produce footwear for children and men, Cristina Bâtlan, the company's founder, told Wall-street.ro.

An Italian entrepreneur initially ran the factory in Otopeni. In 2021, Musette took over the entire factory, including the equipment and machinery.

"The initial investment reached about EUR 1 mln, and we will certainly invest more money over time, as we increase production capacity," Cristina Bâtlan said.

The production of shoes for children and men has already started in October. The factory produces about 100 pairs of shoes a day, or about 2,500-3,000 pairs a month, but the target is 5,000 pairs and will be reached within a couple of years. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Musette)

