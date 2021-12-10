RO leather shoes and purses maker Musette buys EUR 1 mln factory in Bucharest

Romanian fashion brand Musette has bought a factory in Otopeni, close to Bucharest, where it will produce footwear for children and men, Cristina Bâtlan, the company's founder, told Wall-street.ro.

An Italian entrepreneur initially ran the factory in Otopeni. In 2021, Musette took over the entire factory, including the equipment and machinery.

"The initial investment reached about EUR 1 mln, and we will certainly invest more money over time, as we increase production capacity," Cristina Bâtlan said.

The production of shoes for children and men has already started in October. The factory produces about 100 pairs of shoes a day, or about 2,500-3,000 pairs a month, but the target is 5,000 pairs and will be reached within a couple of years.

(Photo source: Facebook/Musette)