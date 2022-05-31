Romania to host Munich Leaders Meeting this fall

Romania will host a Munich Leaders Meeting (MLM) session in November, ahead of the meeting of the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs set to take place in Bucharest the same month, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

The meeting will gather high-level officials, senior experts and analysts, who will tackle topics of interest for the regional, European, and Euro-Atlantic security. The meeting will be “highly relevant in the current security context impacted by the war started by Russia against Ukraine,” MAE explained in a release.

Following the #TransatlanticToDo list that emerged from our recent discussions in Washington, DC, we look forward to deepening the debate on transatlantic & global security. For our next Munich Leaders Meeting this fall, we chose 🇷🇴's capital.



📆 End of November

📌 Bucharest pic.twitter.com/YvY0jY8H9l — Munich Security Conference (@MunSecConf) May 30, 2022

Having the event before the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will play a “substantial role in implementing the decisions to be taken at the NATO Summit in Madrid in June.” It will also offer a platform for debates from the perspective of applying NATO’s new strategic concept.

The most recent Munich Leaders Meeting took place this May in Washington DC.

The Munich Leaders Meeting event has been organized since 2009, with one or two sessions per year. It is hosted by the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

The Munich Security Conference is an annual conference on international security policy, organized since 1963. Each year, it brings together senior figures from countries around the world to debate on current and future security challenges.

