RO Govt. approves plan for EUR 80 mln multipurpose indoor hall in Brasov

The Romanian Government approved on Thursday, September 24, the technical-economic indicators for building a multi-purpose indoor arena in Brasov.

The project, worth over RON 400 million (EUR 80 mln), will have an area of 36,800 sqm, and a total capacity of 11,233 spectators.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The hall will serve the following functions: gym, training room, sports, and social annexes, administrative and technical spaces, VIP underground parking and press, conference spaces, restaurant, VIP facilities, press facilities.

The investment will be completed in three years under the National Program for constructions of public or social interest, coordinated by the National Investment Company (CNI).

The financing of the works will be done from the state budget, from the local budget of Brasov municipality, and other legally constituted sources. In 2018, the hall was to be financed from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and was estimated to cost EUR 20 mln, Adevarul daily commented.

Specifically, two years ago, the mayor of Brasov, George Scripcaru, announced that he planned to build a similar hall (10,000 spectators) on the former Municipal Stadium site. He sent teams of experts from Brasov City Hall to Cluj-Napoca to see the similar hall there, find the costs, and talk to the architect who designed it.

The estimated cost of construction, at that time, amounted to EUR 20 mln, without any financial contribution from the Government. Scripcaru announced a partnership with EBRD to finance the project.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]