Real Estate

M Park Orăștie set to open this fall as part of Square 7’s growth strategy in Romania

18 July 2025

Square 7, part of the international property group M Core, has announced the development of a new M Park retail center in Orăștie, continuing its expansion strategy across Romania. The project is being built on a 23,000 sqm plot acquired in April 2024.

Construction is already underway, with the opening scheduled for November 2025.

The new M Park Orăștie will feature approximately 5,500 square meters of built-up retail space and will host a range of tenants including Agroland, Deichmann, Flanco, Kik, Pepco, Sinsay, Tedi, and Xpress. 

The project will include electric vehicle charging stations operated by Eldrive Romania and will be built in accordance with green building certification standards, the company said.

M Core is an international group of property investment and management companies with a portfolio exceeding EUR 7 billion. The group operates across several European countries, focusing on light industrial and convenience-led retail assets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

