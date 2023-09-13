Business

Sacha Dragic's Mozaik Investments gets EUR 25 mln financing under Resilience Facility

13 September 2023

Mozaik Investments, an investment fund launched in 2019 by the founder of SuperBet sports betting and gambling group, Sacha Dragic, former investment banker Vlad Buşilă and Roland Haas, will receive investments under the Romanian implementation (PNRR) of the Resilience Facility in the amount of up to EUR 25 million.

It is part of a broader (EUR 400 million) allocation for venture capital financing under Romania's PNRR.

Mozaik Investments will use the funds to finance approximately 7-9 small and medium-sized companies, mainly from retail and distribution, healthcare, food production and trade, logistics, financial services and technology. Along with the funds obtained from PNRR, the financing will also be supported by the contributions of private investors. 

Managed by the European Investment Fund, the PNRR venture capital instrument finances investments in small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-cap enterprises and infrastructure projects.

So far, the Investment Committee has approved six investments worth EUR 125 million in six funds that will invest in Romania in the next ten years. Among them are the venture capital funds Innova/7, Booster Capital, GapMinder II and Morphosis Capital II.

In December 2021, the Government of Romania and the European Investment Fund signed a contract for the establishment of the Fund of Venture Capital Funds for Recovery, an investment financed by a contribution of EUR 400 million from Component 9 of the PNRR - "Support for the private sector, research, development and innovation". By 2026, approximately twenty investment funds are anticipated to obtain resources to invest in Romanian companies.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

1

