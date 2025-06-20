Sports

Mountain biking trails on Romania’s Postăvarul Massif open ahead of time

20 June 2025

The mountain biking trails on the Postăvarul Massif, in central Romania, will open earlier than initially estimated. First visitors can already use the trails this weekend.

The opening comes after several weeks of intense work to remove dozens of fallen trees from the mountain biking trails and to arrange them. Starting Saturday, on weekends, the gondola lift and the Ruia chairlift will also operate to ensure access for sport enthusiasts to the upper part of the massif, according to RadioBrasovFM.ro.

Initially, snow followed by rain in the past month convinced authorities to set the opening of the Postăvarul bike park for the end of this month or the beginning of July. However, employees from Kronstadt Forest Administration and Comprest managed to arrange the trails. As such, starting Saturday, June 21, the Postăvarul bike park is officially declared open.

"After this spring's unfavorable weather, with precipitation and its negative effects in Poiana Brașov, we managed to clean up the trails in the Postăvarul Bike Park. We finished them this week. Starting this weekend they can be used, and on this occasion I invite all lovers of this sport to enjoy them. I also spoke with the cable operator in Poiana Brașov and starting this weekend both the gondola and the chairlift will be available for locals and tourists,” declared Brasov mayor George Scripcaru.

The trails have varying levels of difficulty, offering both experienced riders and those looking to relax the chance to exercise in nature.

"Maintenance teams have intervened where necessary, so the trails are in the best condition this season. Poiana Brașov offers excellent conditions for both experienced downhill enthusiasts and those seeking a recreational biking experience in the heart of nature," said Silviu Gherga, one of the bikers involved in supporting the maintenance and management of this bike park.

The cable transport systems providing access to the upper part of the park will run on weekends, but depending on demand, the schedule may be extended.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Monkey Business Images | Dreamstime.com)

