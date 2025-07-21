Motorcycle crash on Romania’s mountain road Transalpina leaves two foreign tourists dead, one injured

A motorcycle crash on Romania’s scenic Transalpina mountain road left two foreign tourists dead and one injured on Sunday, July 20, prompting a large-scale emergency response involving ground and aerial crews. The accident occurred near the village of Șugag in Alba county and involved two motorcycles.

Three people were involved in the crash. Two men - a 60-year-old Argentine citizen and a 30-year-old Hungarian citizen - were found in cardiac arrest at the scene, according to the Department of Emergency Situations. Despite efforts by medical teams to resuscitate them, both were declared dead on site.

The third victim, a 30-year-old Hungarian woman, was conscious but suffered multiple injuries. She was stabilized at the scene and flown by helicopter to the Emergency Receiving Unit in Sibiu for specialized treatment.

In related news, another foreign citizen riding a motorcycle was seriously injured on Sunday after being hit by a car on Romania’s Transfăgărășan road, Agerpres reported. The victim was unconscious and intubated when airlifted by a SMURD helicopter to Sibiu International Airport, where he was transferred by ambulance to the Emergency Unit of the Sibiu County Clinical Hospital, according to Andreea Ștefan, spokesperson for the Sibiu County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

Authorities urge drivers to exercise caution, especially on mountain roads like Transalpina and Transfăgărășan.

