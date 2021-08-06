More native English-speaking teachers are starting to call Romania their second home, and that's amazing for our children

Partner Content

They were born in the UK or other native English-speaking countries graduated from prestigious universities including Oxford and Cambridge and taught abroad in some of the best private and public schools worldwide. They wanted to be relatively close to home but still live an extraordinary teaching experience, so they decided to move to Romania, where they have found an academic community that greeted them with open arms, minds and hearts.

One of these communities is the British School of Bucharest, which, despite all the challenges, is home to more than 75 teachers and around 115 teaching staff in the 2021-2022 Academic Year. One could argue that it's quite a feat of character and courage to leave or be absent from your home country amid a global pandemic. Still, these teachers did it, and their decision to uproot their lives and make such a change says a lot about them and the quality of the learning environment at the British School of Bucharest.

Asked why they came to Romania, most of them answered that they felt it was an undiscovered and a potential hidden gem in Europe, and that their expectations were fulfilled entirely. They've all adjusted to life in Bucharest and found out that the living expenses are lower than expected. With BSB's support in many cases, they all enjoy an active social calendar, whatever their interests, and they are never short of exciting and fun activities in which to participate. However, most say that their best decision is to come to work in a School with community spirit and family values at its core, combined with the best educational resources. The British School of Bucharest provides them with all the necessary support needed at the start of a new chapter and helps them to develop themselves both personally and professionally.

"When I came to Romania, I intended to stay just 1 year, and here I am 16 years later! I decided to stay because Romania is a beautiful and diverse country, with so many possibilities for spending your free time. And there was also BSB which impressed me from the very first time: it’s a beautiful school with a very united community, brilliant students, and great opportunities to offer to every individual." - Mark Williams, Head of Creative Arts

"I have been in Bucharest for eight years, and there is still so much to discover. What do I enjoy most about this city? It is the parks, the incredible diversity of architecture, the welcome from the Romanian people, and all the culture and events the city has to offer. And there is, of course, the BSB community which is very united - we support each other to strive for the best."- Jason Porter, Head of Secondary School and Teacher of MFL

"Apart from the friendly BSB community, I’m also finding Bucharest a very child-friendly city for my two small children, aged 2 and 4. We adore the parks and love getting out into the mountains at weekends. Our plan for this summer is to explore the open-air pools around Bucharest." - Susannah Read, Head of Humanities Faculty and Teacher of History

At BSB, more than 650 students from around 50 nationalities have all the benefits of studying exclusively with native English-speaking teachers. These teachers bring a wealth of experience and skills that they share with their students, such as cultural awareness, global outlook, international mindedness, adaptability and resourcefulness. With teachers from diverse backgrounds, the students learn to be tolerant and understanding with others, learn fully about differing cultures and also share their own.

Coming to Romania will change their life for the better, and they know that their teaching will improve further having done so. Despite all the challenges, it's one of those decisions that will prove to be one of the best in their lives and the lives of their students.

