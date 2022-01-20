Profile picture for user andreich
Politics

RO Govt. clears agreement for EUR 100 mln financial and technical assistance to Moldova

20 January 2022
The Government of Romania approved on January 19 the memorandum for the negotiation and signing of the agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the implementation of the technical and financial assistance program based on a non-reimbursable financial aid of EUR 100 mln, Digi24 reported.

The previous similar agreement expired on March 28, 2021.

The document was sent to Chisinau for the start of negotiations, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, announced.

Through this agreement, the Government of Romania aims to intensify cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova to develop a bilateral strategic partnership.

Also, the connection of the Republic of Moldova to the European Union through Romania, the promotion of the European reform process in the Republic of Moldova, the support of the European integration process and the increase of Moldova's resilience to destabilizing factors are the main objectives of adopting the memorandum. Government of Romania and Government of the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

