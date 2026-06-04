Moldova moves closer to opening EU accession negotiations in June

The Republic of Moldova is nearing a major milestone in its European integration process, with formal European Union accession negotiations expected to begin in mid-June after receiving renewed backing from the European Parliament and indications that remaining political obstacles within the bloc may be removed.

The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee on June 3 adopted a report welcoming Moldova’s progress on reforms linked to EU membership, according to Agerpres. The text was approved by 58 votes in favour, 16 against, and three abstentions.

MEPs praised the Moldovan government's commitment to its European agenda despite what they described as persistent external pressure and interference coordinated by Russia.

Separately, Politico reported on June 3, citing diplomatic sources, that Hungary is expected to withdraw its long-standing objections to advancing Ukraine’s accession process, potentially clearing the way for both Ukraine and Moldova to open their first negotiating cluster. According to the report, EU ambassadors are expected to finalise their position by the end of this week, after reviewing additional reform commitments submitted by Ukraine, including measures related to minority rights.

If approved, the first negotiating cluster for both Moldova and Ukraine could be formally opened during an intergovernmental conference scheduled in Luxembourg on June 15, Politico reported.

The opening of negotiating clusters marks the start of substantive accession talks covering major policy areas and EU legislation. The process requires unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states, meaning any country can block progress at any stage.

For the pro-European government in Chisinau, opening negotiations before parliamentary elections expected later this year would represent a significant political achievement and a tangible signal of progress towards EU membership.

iulian@romania-insider.com