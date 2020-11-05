Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:27
Social
Photo gallery
New modular hospital for COVID-19 patients inaugurated in Bucharest
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new modular hospital that will be used for the treatment of mild coronavirus cases was inaugurated in Bucharest on Friday, May 8.

The new medical facility, which was built in two weeks by the Municipal Consolidation Company of the Bucharest City Hall, has 500 beds. It is "the largest COVID-19 modular hospital in Romania," according to Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

The over 250 containers used for this hospital, as well as the sewerage and electricity systems, the equipment and endowments, required a total investment of EUR 2 million.

The medical facility has both single and two-bed rooms for patients and special areas for the medical staff.

"For the healthcare workers, there is an area dedicated to medical documentation, but also for rest. Doctors' offices [...] will have a laptop and internet connection. We will also provide food for patients and the medical staff, as well as accommodation for the healthcare workers," Gabriela Firea said.

The modular hospital will operate as an external section of the "Victor Babes" Infectious Diseases Hospital. It was built on the site of the future Metropolitan Hospital.

"We're currently experiencing a period of calm, but we are preparing in advance because we do not know what the evolution of the epidemic may be, we want to be ready for a possible new wave of infections. Either way, this is not wasted money because - being a construction with metal structure - everything here will be reused at the end of the pandemic, for the organization of the Metropolitan Hospital site," the Bucharest mayor explained.

Two other similar medical facilities have been installed near Bucharest in the last few weeks. One of them is a modular military hospital and was installed at the Ana Aslan Institute in Otopeni. The second one is a medical center arranged inside a 7,500-sqm hall at the initiative of French retailers Auchan and Leroy Merlin.

[email protected]

(Photos: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Slideshow
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 10:27
Social
Photo gallery
New modular hospital for COVID-19 patients inaugurated in Bucharest
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A new modular hospital that will be used for the treatment of mild coronavirus cases was inaugurated in Bucharest on Friday, May 8.

The new medical facility, which was built in two weeks by the Municipal Consolidation Company of the Bucharest City Hall, has 500 beds. It is "the largest COVID-19 modular hospital in Romania," according to Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea.

The over 250 containers used for this hospital, as well as the sewerage and electricity systems, the equipment and endowments, required a total investment of EUR 2 million.

The medical facility has both single and two-bed rooms for patients and special areas for the medical staff.

"For the healthcare workers, there is an area dedicated to medical documentation, but also for rest. Doctors' offices [...] will have a laptop and internet connection. We will also provide food for patients and the medical staff, as well as accommodation for the healthcare workers," Gabriela Firea said.

The modular hospital will operate as an external section of the "Victor Babes" Infectious Diseases Hospital. It was built on the site of the future Metropolitan Hospital.

"We're currently experiencing a period of calm, but we are preparing in advance because we do not know what the evolution of the epidemic may be, we want to be ready for a possible new wave of infections. Either way, this is not wasted money because - being a construction with metal structure - everything here will be reused at the end of the pandemic, for the organization of the Metropolitan Hospital site," the Bucharest mayor explained.

Two other similar medical facilities have been installed near Bucharest in the last few weeks. One of them is a modular military hospital and was installed at the Ana Aslan Institute in Otopeni. The second one is a medical center arranged inside a 7,500-sqm hall at the initiative of French retailers Auchan and Leroy Merlin.

[email protected]

(Photos: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)

Read next
Slideshow
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15