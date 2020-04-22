Romania’s Ministry of Defense starts installing third medical facility for COVID-19 patients

The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday, April 21, that a modular hospital for the treatment of mild and moderate cases of COVID-19 would be installed in the city of Timisoara, in Western Romania.

Similar medical facilities were installed near Bucharest and in the seaside city of Constanta.

The modular hospital in Timisoara will be installed inside the CFR stadium and will operate as an external infectious diseases section of the “Dr. Victor Popescu” Military Emergency Hospital. It will consist of a medical area with 56 beds, and will also include triage units, a lab, radiology and sterilization sections, and a decontamination zone.

A quarantine and isolation module (camp) with a capacity of 120 people will also be installed in the same location.

A military hospital installed at the Ana Aslan Institute in Otopeni, near Bucharest, was declared operational at the end of March. The first seven COVID-19 patients arrived at this hospital in mid-April, and the Ministry of Defense said that between 40 to 70 adult patients diagnosed with easy forms of coronavirus would be treated here in the coming period.

