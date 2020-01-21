CBRE: Bucharest remains first option for companies that want to enter Romania

The stock of modern office space in Bucharest reached 3,16 million sqm at the end of the third quarter of 2019, at a population of 2,11 million inhabitants and an unemployment rate of 1.3 %, according to the Romania Office Destinations report, released by real estate consultancy company CBRE Romania.

With 32 public and private universities, the number of graduates in Bucharest exceeds 170,000 annually, which contributes to the allure of the city as a destination for companies wanting to increase their presence in Romania.

“Bucharest remains the first option for companies analyzing the opportunity to develop their operations in our country. We are currently discussing with several tenants interested in entering Romania, who plan to recruit about 2,000 people in total, which means a cumulative area of offices of almost 20,000 sqm,” stated Alina Calciu, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services, Occupier, within CBRE Romania.

“Additionally, regional cities remain attractive for companies with a solid presence in the capital, but also in need of further expansion. We notice a high appetite for both already acknowledged destinations, such as Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara or Iasi, as well as for newer markets, such as Brasov, Craiova or Sibiu,” she added.

(Photo courtesy of CBRE Romania)

[email protected]