RO furniture group sells ‘tiny houses’

Mobexpert Group, one of the biggest furniture retailers in Romania, included in its offer ‘tiny houses,’ following partnerships with producers in Piatra Neamț and Miercurea-Ciuc.

The furniture for the houses is manufactured in Mobexpert’s Târgu Mureș plants, Start-up.ro reported. Two models are available: a trailer, mobile house and a fixed one.

The mobile house is the result of a partnership with manufacturer Eco Tiny House in Miercurea Ciuc, the company explained.

For the second version, it partnered with Modulary, a Piatra Neamț manufacturer owned by Belgian family Dussenne. Earlier this year, Modulary was one of the projects showcased at Imperiul Leilor, a Pro TV show dedicated to entrepreneurs who want to make their business known. Mobexpert founder and owner Dan Șucu was a juror on the show and planned to invest in the business, Imperiul Leilor announced in March.

The ‘tiny house’ can be used as a permanent or holiday home, or as a guest house, event or office venue, the retailer explained.

The mobile house is on display in the Mobexpert Pipera store in Bucharest, and is to become available in all Mobexpert stores in the country. The other models are on display in Mobexpert’s stores in Bucharest, Pipera and Băneasa, in Brașov, Constanța and Iași.

(Photo: Pixabay)

